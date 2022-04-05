Adventure

Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

A white BMW on the BMW Performance Driving track in Spartanburg, SC
13
Courtesy Image 7 / 13

9. BMW Performance Driving: Spartanburg, SC

Learn More

Gearheads can take their driving obsession (and need for speed) to another level at the BMW Performance Center’s M School. On the track, professional driving instructors will guide you through crazy fast turns, speed exercises, and even a polished wet concrete skid pad. In addition to this one-day course, BMW also offers “Advanced M School,” a race license school, and more.

[From $1,750; bmwperformancecenter.com]

Ice climbing 1

Why So Many People Are Falling in Love With Ice Climbing

It's very cold and extremely dangerous ... but so many people love it. Here's why.
Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Adventure