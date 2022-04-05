Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

9. BMW Performance Driving: Spartanburg, SC Learn More

Gearheads can take their driving obsession (and need for speed) to another level at the BMW Performance Center’s M School. On the track, professional driving instructors will guide you through crazy fast turns, speed exercises, and even a polished wet concrete skid pad. In addition to this one-day course, BMW also offers “Advanced M School,” a race license school, and more.

[From $1,750; bmwperformancecenter.com]

