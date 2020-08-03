These Urban Trails Are the Perfect Escape if You’re Stuck in a City

Escapes—whether mental or physical—are highly important during times like this. Giving yourself some relief from the stresses of uncertainty is just as imperative to your health as keeping yourself safe and protected from COVID-19. Enter urban trails.

Taking a step back and focusing in on the little things is a good start. And surveying what’s right in your own backyard may be the simplest way to rediscover what’s just outside your little shelter-in-place bubble.

Here, we’ve rounded up some stunning photos from a few of our favorite urban trails in the U.S. Feel free to simply soak in their beauty, or look into getting outdoors in a safe manner and enjoying the trails yourself.

