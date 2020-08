Chelsea, NYC

The nieghborhood of Chelsea is on the west side of Manhattan in New York City. While the area is mostly residential—with townhouses, rowhouses, and apartments lining the sidewalks—there are plenty of retail businsses; it’s also known as a global art hot spot. A walk through this culturally rich urban landscape is a great way to spend some time.

