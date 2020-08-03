These Urban Trails Are the Perfect Escape if You’re Stuck in a City

Cultural Trail, Indianapolis, IN

The Cultural Trail is an 8.1-mile-long urban multi-use trail and linear park, located right in the heart of Indianapolis. Running along the Cultural Trail are popular attractions such as Fountain Square, Indiana Avenue, Market East, Massachusetts Avenue, Canal and White River State Park, Wholesale District, and more. It’s a wonderful way to spend a day in the Hoosier State.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!