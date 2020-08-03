These Urban Trails Are the Perfect Escape if You’re Stuck in a City

Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA

Griffith Park in Southern Califonia covers 4,310 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in North America. Having been referred to as “the Central Park of LA” this park and trail system is much more rugged and wild than the NY Central Park. Hiking here makes you feel miles away from civilization. And perched atop the south-facing slope of Mount Hollywood (looming above the City of Angles) is the magnificent Griffith Park Observatory. Since its opening in 1935, the Observatory is a wildly popular toursit attraction in Los Angeles.

