These Urban Trails Are the Perfect Escape if You’re Stuck in a City

Schuylkill River Trail, Philadelphia, PA

Stretching along the banks of the Schuykill River in Philadelphia, PA, this multi-use trail is a beautiful place to stretch your legs and unwind a bit. Originally planned to run roughly 140 miles long, as of 2018, there is currently a 19.5-mile stretch from Reading to Pottstown, as well as a 23.2-mile portion from Oaks to South Street in Center City. Much of the trail runs along the former East Coast Greenway—a 3,000-mile trail system connecting Maine to Florida. The possibilities are almost endless as to how much trail time you can log here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!