These Urban Trails Are the Perfect Escape if You’re Stuck in a City

Swamp Rabbit Trail Downtown Falls Park, Greenville, SC

Located on Greenville County, South Carolina, the Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 19.9-mile multi-use trail. It begins at Greenville Technical College and ends about a mile north of the Travelers Rest city limits. Once acting as the site for the Greenville & Northern Railway, this stretch of trail is the breath of fresh air many of us could use right now.

