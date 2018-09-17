There’s nothing quite like a river pouring off a cliff to remind you how small you really are. If that’s the kind of vista you’re hunting for, we’ve got your roadmap. You may think the world’s best waterfalls are hiding in exotic locales like New Zealand, Iceland, and beyond, but some of the most impressive ones are actually in our own backyard. Crazy drops? Check. Multi-tiered falls? You betcha.

Towering plunges accessible from roadside parking? When your hiking boots need a rest, we’ve got those, too. There are lots of breathtaking falls all across America—we did the recon for you, and now it’s up to you to venture out for your own waterfall crawl.