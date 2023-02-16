10. Banff, Canada

Of course, we had to include this one non-U.S. winter hiking spot on our list. Home to some of the most scenic winter hikes anywhere, Banff has it all—from frozen lakes and waterfalls to massive snow-covered peaks and clear skies. The centerpiece here is Banff National Park and its crown jewel, Lake Louise, which showcases incredible winter hiking with the most jaw-dropping closeups of the Canadian Rockies.

Some of our favorite hiking areas here include Johnston Canyon, which travels through the canyon to frozen falls. Or the Tunnel Mountain Summit, offering great views of the Bow Valley. The Mirror Lake via Lake Agnes Trail is also a favorite winter hike from the Chateau Lake Louise.

