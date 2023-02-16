2. Page, AZ

Arizona is a great place to escape harsher winters while still getting a sufficient taste of it in some parts of the state. Perched above 4,000 feet elevation near the Utah border, Page is a unique area full of hikes with scenic sandstone and desert canyons. Come winter, the altitude provides just the right amount of welcome chill.

The scenic Horseshoe Bend is a shorter winter walk with a great overlook. Or, check out Antelope Canyon, a photogenic desert slot canyon in Vermillion Cliffs National Monument you’d probably still recognize from movies and NatGeo pages even if you’ve never heard of it. The canyon hike is on Navajo Nation land and requires reservations. You can also try and snag a hiking permit at nearby Coyote Buttes and The Wave, a bucket list-worthy spot featuring more otherworldly rock formations.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!