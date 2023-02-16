3. Big Bend, TX

Winters in West Texas are mild and made for hikers. While nights can still get chilly, daytime in Big Bend National Park is ideal for exploring this unique geological area. The massive 800,000-acre national park in the remote Chihuahuan Desert features mountain trails, desert tromps, and river fordings for the super ambitious.

Check out the moderate 4.8-mile Lost Mine Trail that explores the Chisos Mountains. For a harder hike, there’s the South Rim Trail, a 14.5-mile loop on the edge of the Chisos Mountains high above the desert floor.

