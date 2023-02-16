4. Coeur d’Alene, ID

Northern Idaho’s panhandle is home to the Coeur d’Alene area, filled with fantastic winter hiking options. Between the frozen Lake Coeur d’Alene and the Bitterroot Range Mountains, this region of Idaho is a paradise for winter hikers.

For an easier winter hike here, try the Centennial Trail which follows Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive. Tubbs Hill offers a bit more elevation gain, with 120 acres of open space by the lake. Or check out the Pulaski Tunnel Trail, a scenic, historic trail near Wallace. Snowshoers can heard for nearby Schweitzer Mountain, Lookout Ski Area, and Silver Mountain—all packed with great winter trails.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!