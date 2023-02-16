5. Maui, HI

For the most dedicated snow-and-cold escapees, Maui remains one of the most beautiful and temperate places to hike in the winter, offering a wide range of scenic trails featuring coastal overlooks as well as volcanic and rainforest terrain. Don’t miss the Twin Falls hike, an easier walk with rewarding waterfalls. For a little more vertical, consider Waihee’s Ridge Trail, which ascends the ridge to provide spectacular views of the valley below.

