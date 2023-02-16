6. Ozarks, AR

Winter is a great time to check out spectacular hiking trails hidden in plain sight in the Ozarks. Spanning 1.2 million acres, Ozark National Forest is filled with ideal hikes for the winter months. The monster thru-hike here is along the 165-mile Ozark Highlands Trail—where you can pick a section as long or short as you want. One of our favorite hikes here, tucked in the Buffalo National River area, is the Lost Valley Trail—home to a waterfall and plenty of dramatic icicles in the winter.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!