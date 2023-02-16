7. Sierras, CA

California’s Sierra Range is a must-hike location in the winter, when stunning snow-covered trails mean less traffic and more open vistas for winter warriors. The Yosemite Valley Loop Trail is one of the more iconic winter hikes in the region with unparalleled views. Another fantastic winter trail to explore is Marble Falls in Sequoia National Park. The cooler winter trails bring some welcome relief from the summer heat in this range. With endless trails and hikes to explore across the Sierras in the winter time, it’s pretty hard to go wrong here.

