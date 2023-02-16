8. Wind River Range, WY

Wind River Country is in Wyoming’s famed Yellowstone area, but full of its own unique mountains, frozen lakes, and streams. Home to the Shoshoni and Wind River Indian Reservations, the remote range offers stunning and vast views of the badlands, red desert, Wind River, and Absaroka Mountain ranges.

Check out the trails in Sinks Canyon State Park where the river goes underground near the mouth of the canyon in an area called The Sinks. Another great winter hiking area is Whiskey Mountain near Dubois. For an easier hike, try the Dubois Scenic Overlook, featuring dramatic views of Wyoming’s Wind River Country.

