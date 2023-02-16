9. Zion National Park, UT

Zion, Utah’s first national park, is a winter wonderland filled with sandstone cliffs, slot canyons, and wide-open skies. While some areas of the park close for the winter, other trails remain open for hikers willing to check out the winter desert landscape.

Try the Canyon Overlook Trail for a shorter hike with great views of Pine Creek Slot Canyon. For a more challenging trek, try the Narrows or Angels Landing (permit required), both of which open up into amazing landscapes with unbeatable views of the park.

