BIC Sport Acquires Rights to SIC

BIC Sport (France) reaches agreement with FLOW Sports, Inc. (USA) for the worldwide rights to operate, market and sell SIC (Sandwich Island Composite) stand up paddle board products.

San Clemente, California and Vannes, France (May 11, 2017) — Flow Sports, Inc. the owner of the SIC stand up paddle board brand, confirms that it has completed a global deal with BIC Sport, a world leader in watersports for more than 35 years. This transaction secures the future of SIC as a premium, performance SUP brand within the BIC Sport portfolio. The global footprint of BIC Sport will ensure that SIC will now be available in more than 90 countries around the globe. This transaction will also mean that retailers and service operators will now have access to a wider range or products, technologies and price points from a single supplier with SIC covering the premium segment of the BIC Sport offering.

“BIC Sport is proud to add SIC to its portfolio allowing us to offer this iconic and prestigious brand within our family of brands. This deal caps off BIC Sport with a premium, performance brand with world-class products from the recreational paddle enthusiast to the most elite paddlers in the world,” said Thierry Verneuil, President of BIC Sport.