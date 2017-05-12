BIC Sport Acquires Rights to SIC

BIC Sport Signs Global Agreement for Worldwide Rights to SIC Brand
BIC Sport (France) reaches agreement with FLOW Sports, Inc. (USA) for the worldwide rights to operate, market and sell SIC (Sandwich Island Composite) stand up paddle board products.
San Clemente, California and Vannes, France (May 11, 2017) — Flow Sports, Inc. the owner of the SIC stand up paddle board brand, confirms that it has completed a global deal with BIC Sport, a world leader in watersports for more than 35 years. This transaction secures the future of SIC as a premium, performance SUP brand within the BIC Sport portfolio. The global footprint of BIC Sport will ensure that SIC will now be available in more than 90 countries around the globe. This transaction will also mean that retailers and service operators will now have access to a wider range or products, technologies and price points from a single supplier with SIC covering the premium segment of the BIC Sport offering.
“BIC Sport is proud to add SIC to its portfolio allowing us to offer this iconic and prestigious brand within our family of brands. This deal caps off BIC Sport with a premium, performance brand with world-class products from the recreational paddle enthusiast to the most elite paddlers in the world,” said Thierry Verneuil, President of BIC Sport.
Anthony Scaturro, President and CEO of FLOW Sports, Inc. said, “I could not be happier with this deal. I have always admired BIC Sport’s commitment to the watersports market and making the sport accessible to the entry level to recreational enthusiast. Their success in water sports is undeniable.”
Scaturro went on to say, “I have had the privilege to visit the factory in France and am blown away with the state of the art technology that BIC Sport uses to manufacture their products. I think we can learn a lot from each other.”
About SIC (Sandwich Island Composites): SIC is committed to Five Star Performance
on and off the water. “Five Star” means best-in-class products, service and technology. Whether chasing podiums, looking to achieve your personal best or wanting to have a better day on the water SIC is committed to delivering the best paddling can offer, for any condition, discipline and for paddlers of all abilities.
Visit www.sicmaui.com to learn more about the SIC brand and its products.
About BIC Sport: Based in Vannes (Brittany) France, is an expert in thermoforming, blow molding and twin sheet thermoforming technologies. Focused on quality, value and sustainability we provide performance watersports products to consumers around the globe at an accessible price.
Visit www.bicsport.com to learn more and discover the full range of watersports products.
