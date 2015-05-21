Big Agnes Double Z review





Big Agnes Double Z

22.6oz. 72x20x4. 15f R4.5

($110, bigagnes.com)

When matched with a Big Agnes sleeping bag we found the Double Z to have fantastic sleepability. At one pound, six ounces it was the second heaviest pad in the test, but considering the four inches of comfort as well as the warmth of its insulation, it’s surprisingly light. This is the only pad tested that will handle well below freezing temperatures. It’s also one of the largest it packed form, but still small enough to fit into any kayak. It has vertical baffles resulting in a slight bouncy pool toy feel, but not as dramatic as the Exped Synmat 7 UL. Because of the considerable taper towards the feet it doesn’t pair well with bags like the Nemo Nocturne.

The Double Z has our favorite valve system, a main free flowing valve for inflation/deflation and a second one way valve inside for topping off. Despite specifications saying only 72″ the Double Z is actually 77″ long, making it the best for tall people.

Caveat: Only exceptional sleepability when paired with fitted Big Agnes bags like the Lost Ranger.

Best for: Tall people, below freezing temperatures.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

