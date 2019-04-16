Biggest Bass Catch – The biggest fish ever caught from a kayak. How do you measure up?





Alejandro Perez Arteaga’s record bass.

Conventional anglers can go to the IGFA website and search for the biggest, baddest fish ever caught. Which is all well and good, but doesn’t help answer the question on our mind: What are the biggest fish ever caught from a kayak, and how did those epic fights play out?

We were curious. So curious that we spent the last few months researching, myth-busting, photo-perusing and, believe it or not, writing computer code. We’ve got the data and the true stories on 59 different species by weight, from 176-pound yellowfin tuna to trophy bass and redfish. We didn’t forget the CPR crowd either—this is kayak fishing after all—we have length data for 130 species, topped by a 126-inch thresher shark. It’s all at your fingertips, thanks to generous support from Werner Paddles.

We’ve assembled the most comprehensive record catch database in the history of kayak fishing, but there’s still work to do. If we’ve missed a verifiable world-beater, we’re counting on you to let us know.

The same goes for your trophy catches. The Haul of Records website includes a space to upload your catches for verification and inclusion in the list. Here’s your chance to claim a state kayak fishing record, or stake out the top spot in your country, whether that’s the U.S., Canada, Australia or anywhere on the globe.

Remember: pictures or it didn’t happen.

POST them at KayakFishRecords.com

Alejandro Pérez Arteaga was looking to catch a personal record largemouth when he launched his kayak on Lake Calderon, a water supply reservoir in the foothills above Guadalajara, Mexico. He never expected to make kayak fishing history. Arteaga stealthily dropped anchor off a creek mouth during the spawn, and didn’t so much as dip a paddle for the next seven hours. That whole time he was slowly stitching a wacky-rigged 7-inch watermelon Senko on 15-pound P-Line fluorocarbon. Then, TICK! He was on.

“They say that big bass almost always feel like dead weight and only start fighting hard when close to the boat. Well, not this one,” Arteaga remembers. It took off. For a moment, he thought he had a carp. Then it jumped, erasing all doubt.

“I could feel it rubbing the hook against the rocks. I thought I would lose it. Fortunately, I pulled it to the boat and netted it,” he says, the relief feeling as fresh as that day on the lake. The huge-bellied bass pegged a digital scale at 6.7 kilograms (14.6 pounds), to this day the heaviest known largemouth kayak catch. A week later, the big bass hunter (who fishes for Wilderness Systems) followed up with a 13.6 pounder.

