Biggest open ocean wave ever recorded by buoy is confirmed in North Atlantic





The largest wave ever recorded by a buoy has just been confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Measuring 62.3 feet, the open ocean swell occurred in the North Atlantic Ocean in between Iceland and the United Kingdom at coordinates 59° N, 11° W.

According to a press release from the WMO, it took a few years to confirm the data, but they had finally come to the conclusion that this was “the highest significant wave height as measured by a buoy.”

While this number is the biggest wave recorded by a buoy, it is still much smaller than the biggest wave ever observed which was 95 feet also in the North Atlantic.

The buoy this 62.3-foot recording comes from was the K5 buoy, which Scottish surfers are very familiar with.

