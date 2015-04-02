Blacktip sharks go crazy in Florida surf





Nothing is more exciting in fishing than watching a fish explode out of the water to pounce on a topwater lure, so you can only imagine the experience of seeing a school of migrating blacktip sharks in a topwater feeding frenzy on a beach in Palm Beach County, Florida.

“This is probably the coolest fishing I’ve ever done in my life,” Joshua Jorgensen of BlacktipH Fishing said in the intro of his team’s latest video, showing epic footage of blacktip sharks going crazy on the surface.

To keep the action going, Jorgensen and his BlacktipH Fishing team removed the hooks from their topwater jigs and made casts into the surf.

“Our mission was to film the sharks attacking the plugs; I didn’t want to waste any time fighting the sharks,” Jorgensen told GrindTV.

The result is this incredible video:

Blacktip sharks are often mistaken for spinner sharks because of their propensity for leaping out of the water and spinning three or four times (as you can see one do in the video). Each year, they migrate along the Florida coastline in huge numbers.

BlacktipH Fishing spent two months on this project and was lucky to encounter very active blacktip sharks on two rainy days during the winter migration.

“It was addicting just watching these guys chasing the lures,” Jorgensen told GrindTV. “I literally wore a hole in my finger from casting so many times.

“Some of these sharks would chase the plug so aggressively that they literally almost beached themselves. On one of the days, the sharks were swimming in the wave wash, chasing small baitfish (they were almost completely out of the water).

“This was by far one of the most exciting fishing experiences of my life.”

Luckily it was captured on video.

