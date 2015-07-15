



There’s nothing quite like the thrill of F/A-18 Hornets roaring overhead during an air-show performance.

But for beachgoers in the flight zone of the Blue Angels during Saturday’s show in Pensacola, Florida, the deafening roar was followed by a scramble for flying chairs, tents and umbrellas, thanks to turbulence generated by the low-flying jets.

<iframe width=”620″ height=”340″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/_ba2wWgc8cU” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

The beachgoers weren’t part of the paying crowd at Naval Air Station Pensacola, but they appear to have received the biggest thrill, if this can be described as such, as the jets passed overhead at about 700 mph.

We have a feeling that because so much publicity has been generated by the YouTube footage, this will be a very crowded beach during next year’s show.

Perhaps some of the people will consider bringing sand anchors for their furniture.

