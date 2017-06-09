BMX freestyle park officially added to 2020 Tokyo Olympics





On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would be adding BMX freestyle park to the official Olympic program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The announcement of BMX freestyle park’s addition was made at the meeting of the IOC Executive Board in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Bmx freestyle park has made it in 2020 Olympic’s! This is a huge step for our sport! Time to push even more to get a spot for this#bmx @edgerider A post shared by Daniel Sandoval (@daniel_sandovalbmx) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

In addition to adding BMX freestyle, the IOC also added other sports like three-on-three basketball while simultaneously adding events for women in existing sports. In a release posted to its website, the IOC said that the overall number of athletes to be invited to Tokyo 2020 will decrease by 285.

The IOC noted the additions of extra women’s events and reduction in number of overall athletes invited to the games is a significant step toward achieving its goal of having equal gender representation in the Olympics.

“The fascinating new events that we approved today, together with the five new sports that were added to the Tokyo 2020 programme last year, represent a step-change in the Olympic program,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in the release. “I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women.”

“Rumblings about the inclusion of BMX into the Olympics have been going on for years, so I feel like the initial shock value isn’t there for BMX as an industry,” Ryan Fudger, the brand content director for RIDE BMX, told GrindTV. “But I do believe that having BMX park included in the Olympics is a huge step for BMX on a grassroots level.”

“BMX still struggles to be included to public skateparks across the country, and our battle with city officials is often met with misunderstanding,” Fudger continued. “The clout and recognition that the Olympics brings — the idea that BMX is now an ‘Olympic sport’ — goes a long way to show that we belong in all of these public facilities that we’re currently shunned from due to politics and misinformation.”

This announcement comes nearly one year after the IOC announced that it was adding skateboarding and surfing to the official Olympic program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

