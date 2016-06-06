BMX star Scotty Cranmer breaks back at X Games

Torrential rain wasn’t the only downer at X Games Austin 2016: As reported by RIDE BMX, freestyle BMX star Scotty Cranmer broke his back in a particularly painful crash during the BMX Park final.

According to a video posted to his YouTube account, Cranmer suffered a compression fracture in his T8 vertebrae when his rear brake cable snapped in the crash you see above.

“I was in a lot of pain so they did a CT scan and that showed a grade 1 compression fracture in my T8 vertebrae, so yes I broke my back riding X Games,” Cranmer wrote in the video description.

“I never thought that I would ever be able to say that and it’s crazy to think just how lucky I actually am to be able to walk away from this scary crash. I am so bummed and frustrated about the crash because I wasn’t at fault because of my riding, I crashed because my bike broke on me.”

Shortly after his crash, the nine-time X Games medalist posted a photo to his Instagram account thanking his fans for their support and repeating his disappointment.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, most compression fractures in the spinal column can be healed without surgery within 8 to 10 weeks through rest along with the use of a brace and pain medicine, so it will likely be a few months before we see Cranmer on a bike again.

For more on his painful day at the X Games, you can check out Cranmer’s 15-minute video log detailing everything that happened:

