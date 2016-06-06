BMX star Scotty Cranmer breaks back at X Games

Torrential rain wasn’t the only downer at X Games Austin 2016: As reported by RIDE BMX, freestyle BMX star Scotty Cranmer broke his back in a particularly painful crash during the BMX Park final.
According to a video posted to his YouTube account, Cranmer suffered a compression fracture in his T8 vertebrae when his rear brake cable snapped in the crash you see above.
“I was in a lot of pain so they did a CT scan and that showed a grade 1 compression fracture in my T8 vertebrae, so yes I broke my back riding X Games,” Cranmer wrote in the video description.
“I never thought that I would ever be able to say that and it’s crazy to think just how lucky I actually am to be able to walk away from this scary crash. I am so bummed and frustrated about the crash because I wasn’t at fault because of my riding, I crashed because my bike broke on me.”
Shortly after his crash, the nine-time X Games medalist posted a photo to his Instagram account thanking his fans for their support and repeating his disappointment.
This is not how imagined today going.. I hurt my back, it's really sore. I am getting X Rays and other scans to see if anything needs to be fixed. I have had so many huge moments during @xgames and I have had a couple bad ones and sometimes even though your the one riding, there are somethings out of your control. Thank you all for the support huge congrats to @dennisenarson @loganmartinbmx @kylebaldock1 on the podium #BMX #spinal @monsterenergy @vansbmx66 @foxbmx @hyperbmx @snafubmx
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, most compression fractures in the spinal column can be healed without surgery within 8 to 10 weeks through rest along with the use of a brace and pain medicine, so it will likely be a few months before we see Cranmer on a bike again.
For more on his painful day at the X Games, you can check out Cranmer’s 15-minute video log detailing everything that happened:
