Boardworks Acquires Rogue SUP Licensing Agreement

CARLSBAD, Calif. (August 28, 2017) – Boardworks, a SoCal-based leader in surf and standup paddle (SUP), today announced its global license agreement with Rogue, an authentic core performance SUP and surf brand, founded in 2008. This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s appointment of Rogue founder Rick Karr as Boardworks’ new general manager in January 2017.

“The Rogue license is a central part of our Boardworks’ brand re-launch strategy,” said Karr. “The addition of Rogue in our lineup creates a comprehensive product offering, taking our premium performance to the next level.”

Boardworks is debuting a new visual identity and reimagined board collection strategy for 2018. The new collections tout multiple new board categories, designs and the hotly anticipated debut of the Rogue Performance line. The Rogue collection features performance-driven race, surf and SUP foil designs.

Karr, in tandem with Boardworks’ new Brand Manager, Andrew Mencinsky, who hails from The Enthusiast Network’s SUP magazine, bring a new level of ingenuity, authenticity, core industry experience and reinvigoration to the brand. Confluence brought on the industry veterans in early 2017 to launch Boardworks into a true powerhouse brand.

“The opportunity to shape the future of the Boardworks line utilizing Rogue’s performance lineage is something Rick and I are stoked about,” said Mencinsky. “Rogue complements a completely redesigned Boardworks line and our team is fired up about the launch of the brands and the future.”

Confluence Outdoor acquired Boardworks Surf in January 2015, and has put financial and strategic backing in place. The Rogue license and renewed support of innovation, development and team are several of the steps that Confluence Outdoor is taking to drive Boardworks’ continued growth in the SUP and surf market.

About Boardworks® (Licensee of Rogue)

Based in Carlsbad, C.A., Boardworks is a leader in the surf and standup paddle industries offering innovative and award-winning surfboards, standup paddle (SUP) boards, paddles, and accessories. Boardworks’ commitment to building user-friendly performance products, that make your time on the water more enjoyable, is based on an understanding that there are many types of waterways in this world and many different ways to enjoy surfing and stand up paddling. This design approach ensures that you have the perfect board for your next surf or SUP adventure. Boardworks is a licensee of Rogue, a highly respected SUP and surf brand established in San Clemente, California in 2008, when stand up paddle boarding was still in its inception as a major industry. www.boardworkssurf.com

About Confluence Outdoor®

Confluence Outdoor is the result of the blending of eight unique watersports brands: Wilderness Systems®, Perception® kayaks, Dagger®, Wave Sport®, Mad River Canoe®, Adventure Technology® paddles, Harmony® gear, and Boardworks Surf®. With a full representation of canoes, kayaks, surf and stand up paddle boards, and a wide range of paddlesports accessories—ranging from touring and recreational to high-performance fishing and whitewater products, the Confluence brands can fully outfit paddling enthusiasts throughout all phases of their paddling life. Confluence Outdoor is located in Greenville, S.C. where they are proud to manufacture all of their boats. For more information about the company, visit confluenceoutdoor.com

