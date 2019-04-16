Confluence is focused on the development of innovative product and superior service to our retailers and customers. As a part of this long-term strategy to focus on innovation and improved service, the Boardworks product line will now be managed out of Confluence’s longtime HQ office in Greenville, SC.

This move will continue to build on the success that an incredible Boardworks team has created and will provide for greater service levels to our customers, also allowing the brand to leverage the warehousing and shipping capabilities and state of the art innovation and resources within the Confluence facility.

There are no changes to the Boardworks brand, other than the physical location of the HQ. The decorated athlete team will continue with Boardworks’ full support. With many shared customers across all of Confluence’s brands, numerous areas will now be better serviced, and systems improved with this consolidation.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

