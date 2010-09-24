Boat Book – Seaward Kayaks





Each week, we highlight companies in Canoe & Kayak’s 2010 Boat Book. Today, we look at the 2010 designs of Seaward Kayaks. Stay tuned next week for more from our Boat Book.

Passage Tx

$2895 in thermoformed ZyTx

L: 18’3″; W: 29″; D: 16″; 75 lbs.

Seaward’s newest thermoformed double is a speedy, lightweight tandem with a stable hull, comfortable for new and experienced paddlers. We have developed the cockpits to accommodate paddlers of all sizes. The outstanding comfort of the Passage is excellent for an afternoon cruise or a multi-day trip. Just another proven Seaward Kayaks design.

Infinity 175

$2495 in thermoformed ZyTx

L: 17’5″; W: 23.5″; D: 15.25″; 55 lbs.

Coupled with our new kink-free skeg deployment system, both the 175 and 155 have startling maneuverability, easy edging and superb secondary stability. The Infiniti TX series features a day hatch, quick-release rescue straps, tow bar, “Sea Dog” foot pedals, sealed bulkheads, anatomical padded bucket seat, padded thigh braces and adjustable backrest.

Chinook TX

$2395 in thermoformed ZyTx

L: 17′; W: 24″; D: 14.5″; 56 lbs.

Incredible stability and storage capacity! Coupled with our NEW rudder deployment system, the Chinook is not only incredibly stable-ideal for fishing, photography and wildlife viewing-but with its long waterline, astounding volume, dry ride and agile performance, the Chinook is a capable long-range cruiser, yet a fun kayak for an afternoon paddle.

Passat G3

$4575 in fiberglass with Kevlar reinforcement

L: 22′; W: 26″; D: 15.5″; 90 lbs.

The Passat G3 is acclaimed by adventure racers (first, second and third place at the Yukon 1000) and expedition paddlers alike. It has great stability, tracks well, edges easily and effortlessly tours at 5 knots. This kayak’s sleek, graceful lines, solid feel and capacity make a combination of speed, comfort and storage that is unrivalled in a touring double/triple.

Tyee

$3495 in fiberglass with Kevlar reinforcement

L: 17′; W: 24″; D: 14.5″; 56 lbs.

The Tyee’s Greenland upswept bow, incredible stability and high cargo capacity are only some of the reasons it is one of the most sought-after kayaks. A generous beam coupled with a long waterline means the Tyee is an excellent choice for fishing, photography or touring. It is responsive while exploring for an afternoon and easy to handle for cruising.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

