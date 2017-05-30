New Body Glove Angler iSUP Coming 2018





New in 2018, Body Glove’s Mariner iSUP includes industry-first standard features for SUP fishing

Redondo Beach, Calif. – May 25, 2017 – Body Glove International, a leading watersports and outdoor active brand since 1953, is excited to announce the introduction in 2018 of the Mariner, a new fishing specific inflatable standup paddleboard (ISUP) catering to both casual fishing enthusiasts and hardcore anglers.

Designed by paddling champion, avid fisherman and Body Glove Ambassador Luke Hopkins, this feature-rich board is the ideal paddling platform for the active angler. The Mariner is durable, stable, convenient to transport and can be fully equipped. Key features include:

• Multiple attachment points in convenient locations to add any of the 71 RAILBLAZA accessories, such as rod holders, cleat ports, etc.

• An anchor line guide system to lower and raise an anchor from the standing position

• A cooler tie-down that can accommodate a cooler of up to 45 L

• The world’s first patented multi-purpose handle that can carry a paddle during transport or a water bottle while padding for easy access

• Three permanent, unbreakable fins for worry-free paddling

• Comes with ISUP backpack, pump, adjustable and buoyant three-piece paddle, ankle leash and cell phone dry bag

“The Mariner is the result of the consumer demand for a world class, angler board that can be fully equipped, at a reasonable price. We simply built upon the winning formula that we have established with our existing ISUPs,” said Luke Hopkins.

The Body Glove Mariner will be available in Spring 2018. It will be on display at ICAST 2017 in Orlando, Florida, in the YakGear booth.

About Body Glove International

While 63 years have passed since Bill and Bob Meistrell founded Body Glove, the company still embodies their ambitious spirit of innovation through water sports adventure. Inspired by their legacy, and backed by over 6 decades of quality, Body Glove continues to develop innovative products to enhance your comfort, safety, and fun both in and out of the water. Today, Body Glove remains true to its heritage while evolving to meet the aspirations of the next generation of outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts and adventures.

Photos and words courtesy of Body Glove Inc. featuring Body Glove athlete/board designer Luke Hopkins and family.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

