There’s a headline you don’t see everyday.

Celebrity pooch Bono the Surf Dog was recently towed into a monster wave in Hawaii with his owner, Ivan Moreira. The duo succeeded at SUP surfing the wave for several seconds, before eventually taking a tumble.

It was a feat that most men would never attempt and no regular dog ever should.

Of course, Bono the Surf Dog is not your average dog. Bono has been riding waves since he was a puppy and is quite comfortable in the ocean. These surf chops have made Bono famous, who now boasts an impressive 54,000 Instagram followers.

Nevertheless, big-wave surf is inherently more dangerous and comes with very real consequences for both canines and humans. While Bono was wearing his canine floatation device and a ski was right alongside the duo, one has to wonder how much is too much for an animal.

Check out the video for yourself and then weigh in with your opinion in the comments below.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

