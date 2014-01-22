







‘Boogie’s’ Record Giant Kayak Barracuda

By Mike Stevens

Now the current world record holder for giant barracuda from a kayak, David “Boogie-D” Elgas of Haleiwa, HI. was stoked when he hauled in this 65-pound log in 2008, but he balked at referring to it as the fish of a lifetime with a clear belief that his greatest ‘yak-fishing days are still ahead of him.

“I don’t consider this a fish of a lifetime. It was just another day fishing,” said the 47-year-old owner of Coastal Kayak Tours and Christmas Island Fishing Adventures. “There have been many more memorable fishing exploits in my kayak fishing career, but I am more interested in TRIPS of a life time than FISH of a lifetime.”

Elgas caught this record fish off the North Shore of Oahu, and as the closest kayak fishing area to his home, he is very familiar with the area where he regularly targets mahi mahi, wahoo, tuna, billfish, jack trevally and a wide variety of bottom fish. Like many hard-cord ‘yak anglers, he uses a custom rig of his own design.

In this case, the setup was his namesake “Boogie Blaster,” which is a two-hook rig with a 65-pound wire leader between the hooks and leading up to the first hook. That is attached to 80-pound fluorocarbon leader and an 80-pound Power Pro main line. In his hands is a Shimano Torium matched up with an Ugly Stik Rod for fishing a dead scad mackerel in relatively shallow water.

“I caught this fish in about 30 feet of water while trolling a the dead mackerel around noon under bright conditions. The fish hit right as I was turning my Hobie AI to head back to deeper water, and it put up a good fight for about an hour,” Elgas said. “I wasn’t sure what I actually caught until right at the end of the battle.”

Elgas also mentioned that these barracuda don’t make the best table fare, and the obvious old age of his fish amplified that fact immensely.

“We call them ‘Big Stinkies’ in Hawaii because of the barracuda’s foul-smelling nature, and unfortunately this fish was really old, and the meat was in very bad shape,” he said. “I threw up four times trying to clean this fish, and in the end, I wound up feeding this world record fish to my pigs because it was so nasty!”

