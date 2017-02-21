Bookkeeper who stole $400k from pro surfer Clay Marzo pleads guilty

Back in October of 2016 we reported that Maui pro surfer Clay Marzo had been robbed of $400k by his bookkeeper. According to The Maui News, the bookkeeper, Felicidad Rivera, pleaded guilty in court on Friday to 13 counts of wire fraud in her scheme to steal Marzo’s money.

From 2008 to 2015 Rivera, 51, defrauded Marzo and his mother Jill Marzo Clark by writing 193 unauthorized checks to herself in the sum of about $334,500. Rivera stole another $75,488 from the victims by having Marzo’s bank account automatically pay her credit card bills 87 times.

Rivera faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each of the 13 counts to which she pled guilty, which means she could be looking at 65 years in prison and a fine of $3.25 million. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

Marzo has lost his home and his life savings in the wake of the fraud, and was in about $30,000 of debt as of October.

Marzo’s mother first came across signs of the fraud in 2015 when she “discovered charges to her Macy’s card for designer bags and items she had not purchased. Clark learned the purchases were shipped to Rivera’s address.”

Marzo suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, and his mother suffers from dyslexia. Rivera knew this and after earning their trust, took advantage of their difficulty in monitoring her actions.

Marzo has also filed a lawsuit against Rivera in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

