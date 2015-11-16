Boston skier jumps from 5-story parking garage at Alewife Station





Alewife Station is a transit hub in North Cambridge, Massachusetts, but never was the main complex or its parking garage designed for skiers hoping to safely make it from Point A to Point B without even utilizing the MBTA Red Line.

The accompanying footage shows veteran street skier Cam Riley jumping from a railing atop Level 5 of Alewife’s parking structure, to a sloped area at ground level, frightening a flock of pigeons upon landing.

It’s a daunting drop – full of shadows and made more daunting in appearance, perhaps, by the choice of music – onto a small mountain of hard, wet snow.

The clip was uploaded to YouTube as a tease for Teton Gravity Research’s recently released street-skiing documentary, For Lack of Better. It features the exploits of street skiers who “dedicate their lives to traveling from city to city pushing the limits of what is possible on skis in urban environments.”

Says Riley, who is from Boston: “I passed by Alewife Station countless times and this was a spot that we never even considered. Only because of the incredible amount of snow that fell in the city was this even a possibility. I knew there was an opportunity here that I could not pass up.”

