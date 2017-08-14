Braille trails help the visually impaired enjoy nature





Nature is undeniably one of the most therapeutic and necessary components of human existence that we can experience. And everyone should have the freedom to experience it.

But not everyone can access nature the same way. Take for instance the visually impaired. Something as simple as the most basic hiking trails could prove quite difficult without the proper infrastructure in place, which is why the online community Nature For All was started. The organization is on a mission to help the visually impaired find nature experiences near them.

One example of these experiences are Braille trails: hiking trails that offer guide rope and signage with Braille so the visually impaired can walk unassisted.

Evan Bernard founded Nature For All after he came across a Braille trail that had been vandalized. He wanted to create more opportunities for the visually impaired to be able to enjoy nature independently.

“I was 11 years old when I started getting involved with Braille trails,” 19-year-old Bernard says in the above video. “I couldn’t believe that anyone would vandalize a trail and take away the opportunity that the visually impaired so seldom have to go out and experience nature.”

Nature For All currently has a database online that includes over 200 Braille trails and sensory gardens from 35 countries. Getting more people outside and able to experience the wonders of nature is always a great thing, and Braille trails are one more way to broaden the outdoor community.

