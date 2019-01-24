Unless you’re new to the standup paddling scene, you’ve probably heard about Nicole Pacelli. The Brazilian paddler has spent years chasing huge swells around the globe and has also won her share of SUP contests, including the inaugural Standup World Tour (now the APP World Tour). Last year featured more of the same for Pacelli, who found barrels in Mexico, New York, and of course, her home country of Brazil. Check out the action in her latest SUP surfing edit.

