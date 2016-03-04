Breaching humpback whale appears poised to crash onto boat





Photographer Jodi Frediani, whose compelling wildlife images have been published internationally, has been swimming with and photographing humpback whales for the past 14 years at Silver Bank in the Dominican Republic.

On a trip with Conscious Breath Adventures last month while searching for whales to observe or swim with, Frediani noticed a breaching humpback whale about a mile away with a small whale-watching boat nearby, as described by the Daily Mail and Caters News agency.

“As I watched, it continued to breach, heading towards another small boat,” Frediani, from Santa Cruz, California, told Caters News. “Grabbing my camera, I began to click away.”

One of the images she captured showed the breaching humpback whale about to crush the small whale-watching boat, or so it seemed.

“When I looked closely at the photos, I was surprised at how the breaching whale dwarfed the tender [boat] and people in it, even knowing that humpback whales can grow to be 16 meters [52 feet] long.

“Of course, the perspective from far away makes the whale look closer to the boat than it was. The operators are very respectful and do not approach whales too closely. However, this whale hadn’t read the rulebook.

“But even in this case, the whale passed at a safe distance for all involved. Perspective can play tricks on the eye.”

On another occasion, however, Frediani captured what really was a close call for a whale-watching boat in Monterey Bay, California. In October 2014, the breaching humpback whale landed yards from the boat.

“[The boat] definitely got rocked,” Frediani told GrindTV.

That whale breached 60 times in the span of an hour.

More from GrindTV

Follow mountain biker Mike Hopkins on his fever dream

Cycling highways gaining traction in Europe

Bottom of the ocean is actually quite loud

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!