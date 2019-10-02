File this under Things Not to Do at the Zoo: This week a video surfaced on Instagram of a woman entering the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in New York City, ABC7NY reports. She stared down the lion from a few yards away, and even waved and danced in front of it, that video and others show. You can check it out in the clip below:

The Instagram account appears to belong to the woman herself (she hasn’t been identified). In the video, you can see her climbing over the safety barrier and waving at the lion as it takes a few steps closer to her. Bystanders in the background urge her to climb back to safety.

“You’re not supposed to do that,” one man says.

Another bystander captured the encounter from a different angle and posted two videos to Instagram:

The second video captures the woman from farther away. It also shows her dancing as the lion watches from a short distance, with onlookers chatting in the background:

Although it might look small in the video, that lion is huge. An adult male can weigh up to 500 pounds and stands nearly four feet high at the shoulder. Obviously, entering its habitat and taunting it is not a good idea, and the zoo is taking the incident very seriously.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” a zoo spokesperson told CNN.

CNN reports that the Bronx Zoo has filed a criminal trespass complaint against the woman.

“Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers,” the zoo told CNN.