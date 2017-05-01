Brooklyn bike race gets off to violent start with huge crash

On Saturday the women’s final of the Red Hook Criterium race in Brooklyn got off to a rocky start with a multi-bike pileup occurring just moments into the race.

The 18-lap race featured 60 racers ripping around a 1,130-meter long track on fixed-gear bikes without brakes. Due to the high speeds that racers are traveling and the tight, technical layout of Red Hook Crit courses, heavy bike crashes certainly aren’t uncommon.

Last year, a lead motorcycle stalled during the men’s final of the Brooklyn Red Hook Criterium and caused a pileup that sent at least seven cyclists to the hospital.

Daily Mail reported the number of cyclists involved in Saturday’s crash was 15, and the official results show that only one racer dropped out after the first lap.

Despite the carnage at the start of the event, it appears the rest of the event went off without a hitch, and American cyclist Colleen Gulick won the event in just under 32 minutes and 22 seconds.

