Burton teams up with Playboy, Peanuts for 2016





No strangers to innovation in the world of snowboard design, as reported by TRANSWORLD BUSINESS, Burton Snowboards announced their latest creative collaboration with Playboy on Thursday, adorning their boards with images of iconic centerfolds to heat up the 2016 season.

This isn’t the first time the two brands have collaborated on a snowboard collection, having worked together on multiple previous occasions (most notably for Playboy’s 50-year anniversary in 2003). The latest collection features Playboy Playmates from the 1970s and 1980s overlaid with artwork from renowned tattoo artist Chris Nunez to protect the modesty of the models.

Retailing at $479, Burton hopes that the collection will combine high-end performance with world class design to create something snowboarders will cherish.

“Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in the world, and we’re proud to have worked with them on a number of projects for over a decade,” said Jake Burton, founder and chairman of Burton Snowboards, in a press release. “Our latest creation, the 2016 Burton x Playboy Process snowboards, is my personal favorite because we also collaborated with our good friend and renowned tattoo artist, Chris Nunez. The end result is a beautiful board that looks as good as it rides. And just like all of our past collaborations with Playboy, I’m sure it will be a collector’s item.”

However, if naked ladies on your snowboard is a bit too risqué for your tastes, Burton recently announced another collaboration with another creative partner that is decidedly more family-friendly: Peanuts.

As reported by TRANSWROLD BUSINESS, in honor of the recently released The Peanuts Movie, Burton released a children’s and women’s collection of snowboards inspired by the classic Charles Schulz cartoon characters.

With boards ranging in price from $210 to $420, the Peanuts collection gives snowboarders a chance to ride with Snoopy and Charlie Brown, a far cry from Playmates.

