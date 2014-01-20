



The Busy Life Of Alana Blanchard

Interviews, photo shoots, promos, signings, interviews, and oh yeah, surf contests! Welcome to the hectic life of Alana Blanchard. “I definitely have some bratty moments where I hate it, but at the end of the day I know I have the best job in the world and wouldn’t change anything about it,” says the world’s most popular surfer girl.

