BuzzFeed’s ‘Whine About It’ has some questions for people who ski

Questions I Have For People Who Go Skiing // Presented By BuzzFeed & Bravo’s Après Ski”You can’t tell how good ANYBODY… Posted by BuzzFeed Partner on Wednesday, October 21, 2015

We field a lot of questions about skiing here, but rarely are they phrased so eloquently as when BuzzFeed’s Matt Bellassai is asking them.

In the newest episode of our favorite weekly video series, “Whine About It” — wherein Bellassai gets drunk at his desk and complains about stuff — the vlogger has some pretty deep questions for those of us who pay “a bajillion dollars” to let gravity take us down a hill.

Like, do we not realize skiing is just working out? It’s basically just frozen power squats. With frostbite.

More from GrindTV

Surfer survives near-death wipeout at U.K. big-wave spot

Skateboarding 300 miles to empower young girls

How one man has found both loneliness and salvation in fly-fishing

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!