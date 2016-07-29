World Champion Caio Vaz SUP Surfing Indonesia

How do you define progressive paddling? Expeditions in untamed waters? Clean runs in rugged rapids? Record times at M2O? We’d say these things qualify.

When it comes to the lexicon of progressive SUP surfing, you’ll find Caio Vaz in the definition of just about every adjective. Barreled. Powerful. Innovative. Unrestrained. Unprecedented. World Champion. But in case words aren’t your thing, here’s a visual translation for you. Caio Vaz in the eye of the brother Ian Vaz’s lens, adding meaning to the sport in Indonesia.

