California buried under the most snow it has seen in 22 years

After a record-setting January that saw over 20 feet of snowfall at certain parts throughout the state, Californians who have spent much of the past five years dealing with historic drought conditions can rejoice: Per its latest snow survey results, the California Department of Water Resources reports that the state’s snowpack is currently over 170 percent of its average snowpack for this time of year.

A photo posted by Mammoth Mountain (@mammothmountain) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

A week ago, NASA released a study showing from late-December to late-January, storms recouped 37 percent of the state’s snow-water deficit.

According to the Los Angeles Times, January’s storms succeeded in removing roughly half the state from lingering drought conditions.

Phys.org is reporting that the state’s snowpack levels are the highest they’ve been in 22 years.

The ski resorts of Mammoth Mountain, Squaw Valley and, according to KSBW8, Heavenly and Kirkwood, all reported that January was their snowiest month in history.

A photo posted by Nicole Hakim (@nicky_hakim) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

All of this snow comes at a crucial time for the state.

Roughly five years of drought conditions brought paltry precipitation totals which, according to Business Insider, had crippled business for ski resorts in the Golden State.

However, this season has brought skiers and snowboarders flocking back to the resorts in droves: The Los Angeles Times reports that resorts in the Eastern Sierra have seen business increase as much as 10 percent this season.

Shovel City @mammothmountain @visitmammoth #mammothstories #januburied A photo posted by Jimmy Whiteley (@jameson_w) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

“[The snowpack] gives everything a much brighter outlook,” Frank Gehrke, the state’s snow-survey chief, told Phys.org.

And now, only three days into February, more good news for California skiers and snowboarders: It began snowing in the state Thursday night, and the storms are expected to dump as much as 3 feet of snow at certain parts of the state through the weekend, according to Mercury News.

