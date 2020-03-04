Alabama Hills, Eastern Sierra MORE INFO

There really isn’t another car camping site quite like it in North America—likely the reason why, over the years, the Alabama Hills have been a coveted site for movie directors. This high desert escarpment of mounting granite clusters has an even more stunning backdrop. Some of the Eastern Sierra’s tallest peaks loom to the west, including Mount Whitney, the tallest peak in the contiguous United States at 14,505 feet. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, dirt roads lead to scenes from early westerns like Joe Kidd and Nevada Smith, to more recent Oscar-winning flicks like Gladiator and Django Unchained. Sunrises and sunsets are epic year-round, with a couple of granite arches to search out for that perfectly framed view of those iconic peaks.

