Being that it’s California’s largest state park (600,000 acres), vanishing from the mainstream and into the desert is not difficult. Biodiversity is where it’s at in this unique arid transition zone where the Mojave and Colorado deserts converge, fortified on its northern fringe by the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. Anza Borrego is named after the 18th century Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza (that must’ve been a helluva slog) and Borrego, Spanish for sheep, as in the nimble desert bighorn sheep that thrive in the steep, craggy canyons. If the state campground isn’t your bag, there are plenty of places along nameless tracks for an authentic desert experience. It’s all on offer among the fan palm oases, desert iguanas, ocotillo, seasonal arroyos and daunting badlands.

