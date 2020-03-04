Big Sur Coast MORE INFO

When it comes to car camping along what is arguably the most scenic stretch of coastline in California, there’s lots to choose from above the sheer, wave-battered cliffs along this iconic drive. Abundant campgrounds can be had along the coast or in the dense redwood forests fed by dewy fog just across PCH. A myriad of trails leads to waterfalls, crashing waves, old smuggler routes, plus dizzying, scenic overlooks and secluded coves.

