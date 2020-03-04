Hearst San Simeon State Park MORE INFO

Located 35 miles north of San Luis Obispo along State Route 1 (aka the Pacific Coast Highway) is a state park that offers not only easy access to driftwood-strewn beaches on California’s stunning central coast, but also hikes into dense riparian areas. Five miles to the north is Hearst Castle, certainly worth a tour into the palatial residence of newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst. Two miles farther north, you’ll find a marine mammal spectacle where thousands of northern elephant seals congregate on windblown beaches and beneath eroding bluffs. The Boucher Trail leads 1.5 miles to the north, where the Piedras Blancas Light Station towers over daunting offshore pinnacles loaded with seabirds and bellowing pinnipeds.

