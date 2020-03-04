Van Damme State Park, Mendocino MORE INFO

The breathtaking Mendocino Coast in Northern CA is one of the more scenic stretches of the Golden State. California 1 meanders right through Van Damme State Park, and its easy to moderate hiking trails offer park-goers easy access to towering coastal redwoods, weathered pygmy forests, spawning salmon and some of the best kayaking and standup paddling on the entire West Coast. Making a reservation in advance is recommended.

