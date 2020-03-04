Wildrose Campground, Death Valley National Park MORE INFO

When most think of Death Valley National Park, the wind-groomed sand dunes and Badwater quickly come to mind, but Death Valley is a vast place and includes significant mountain ranges, including the Panamints. The highest summit is Telescope Peak at 11,049 feet, with Wildrose Peak just adjacent to the north at 9,064 feet. These high points offer some amazing views, certainly a different and more grand perspective of one of the most unique national parks in North America. The campground is just down the road from these trailheads and the historic charcoal kilns. The campground is at 4,100 feet and is first come, first served.

