Wind Wolves Preserve

At 93,000 acres this ecologically unique region is another transitional hotspot and is the West Coast’s largest nonprofit preserve. Imagine a mindboggling diverse pocket where the Transverse and Coast ranges converge with the San Joaquin Valley, the Eastern Sierra and western Mojave Desert. Car camping is free. Just call ahead to make a reservation and then go explore immense San Emigdio Canyon. Hike the paths along the creek up the wide-open canyon where browsing mule deer and Tule elk traverse the steep hillsides. More trails lead above the canyon in a preserve with elevation gains ranging from 600 to 6,000 feet.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!